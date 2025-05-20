New Delhi [India] May 20 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) have picked England wicketkeeper/batter Jonny Bairstow, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka, and England seamer Richard Gleeson as replacements for Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, and Ryan Rickelton, who will leave for national duties, as per IPL Media Advisory.

Jacks had returned to India ahead of MI's final two group-stage games but will be unavailable for the season's conclusion due to international duty. With England's home ODI series against West Indies starting from May 29, clashing with the rescheduled knockout stage.

Rickelton, along with his compatriot Corbin Bosch, is set to miss the playoffs, with Cricket South Africa requesting members of their World Test Championship final squad to return home by May 27, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Jonny Bairstow was an integral part of the England side that won the ODI World Cup in 2019. Bairstow has a total of 287 caps for England. Bairstow has played in 50 IPL games over five seasons, having previously played for Punjab Kings (2022 and 2024) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2019-21).

With 1589 runs in the league at an average of 34.54 and a strike rate of 144.45, he has had a remarkable career in the league. He has also hit two IPL hundreds, one of which was a record-breaking run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens last year.

Charith Asalanka is currently Sri Lanka's captain in the ODI and T20I formats and has represented the country 134 times in international cricket. In T20IS, the Sri Lankan skipper has made 1247 in 58 matches with an average of 24.45 and a strike of 128.55.

Richard Gleeson, 37, has played in six T20Is for England and is known for his prowess in the death overs. He made his IPL debut last year, playing two matches for Chennai Super Kings.

Prior to their last two group stage games against the Delhi Capitals (May 21) and Punjab Kings (May 26), MI is currently ranked fourth in the points standings with seven wins and five defeats. (ANI)

