MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match number 63, Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Delhi Capitals (DC). The MI vs DC IPL 2025 match takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 21. The MI vs DC IPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in MI vs DC IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. 'Pahilyach Match La...Konala Captain Kela Hota' Rohit Sharma To Yuvraj Wagh Who Won Mumbai Indians Star's Lamborghini Urus in Dream11 Contest (Watch Video).

It is going to be a riveting contest as the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are in contention for the remaining spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs. If the Mumbai Indians beat Delhi, they will enter the playoffs. In case Delhi Capitals win, then it will come down to the last game of both teams. Meanwhile, we have drafted the MI vs DC Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025. DC IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Can Delhi Capitals Finish in Top Four on Indian Premier League Points Table?

MI vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Ryan Rickelton (MI) and KL Rahul (DC).

Batters: Rohit Sharma (MI), Tilak Varma (MI) and Tristan Stubbs (DC).

All-Rounders: Axar Patel (DC) and Hardik Pandya (MI).

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav (DC), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Trent Boult (MI) and Mustafizur Rahman (DC).

MI vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: KL Rahul (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc).

MI vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Ryan Rickelton (MI), KL Rahul (DC), Rohit Sharma (MI), Tilak Varma (MI), Tristan Stubbs (DC), Axar Patel (DC), Hardik Pandya (MI), Kuldeep Yadav (DC), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Trent Boult (MI) and Mustafizur Rahman (DC).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2025 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).