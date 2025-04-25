Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 25 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Mohammed Shami achieved a unique feat during his side's match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), as he became the bowler with most wickets on the first ball of an innings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

During the match against CSK, Shami's delivery, with a perfect seam position, induced an outside edge from Shaikh Rasheed's bat, removing the batter for a golden duck after being caught by Abhishek Sharma at slips.

Shami ended his spell at 1/28 in three overs.

Shami has dismissed a batter four times on the first ball of an innings in the IPL, the most by a batter. In 2014, he dismissed Jacques Kallis in Dubai, then in 2022, he dismissed KL Rahul at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Next year, he removed Phil Salt at Ahmedabad and now in 2025, his latest first ball victim is Rasheed.

In this season, Shami has taken six wickets in eight games at an average of 48.16 and economy rate of 10.70, with best figures of 2/28.

Coming to the match, SRH opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Quickfire knocks from young guns Dewald Brevis (42 in 25 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Ayush Mhatre (30 in 19 balls, with six fours) were the highlights as CSK lost wickets regularly, skittled out for 154 in 19.5 overs.

Harshal Patel (4/28) was the top bowler for SRH with his fantastic four-over spell. Jaydev Unadkat (2/21) was also impressive in his 2.5 overs.

The winner will get the third win of their season, while the loser will slip down to the bottom of the points tally. (ANI)

