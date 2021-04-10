New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Former India batsman Virender Sehwag has said that the Indian Premier League (IPL) logo has been secretly designed for South Africa batsman AB de Villiers.

Sehwag's remark came as the Proteas batsman played a knock of 48 runs off just 27 balls with the help of four 4s and two 6s to help Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeat Mumbai Indians by two wickets in the tournament opener on Friday here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

"Will power = De Villiers Power. Defeats all power. No wonder the @IPL logo is secretly designed after @ABdeVilliers17. Champion knock. But Patel Bhai ke raaz mein , RCB bowling mazaa aaya. Top spell 5/27. Is saal cup aande , no vaandey. #RCBvsMI," tweeted Sehwag.

AB de Villiers came out to bat in the 13th over as RCB was chasing 160 for the win. Virat Kohli was already back in the hut and de Villiers also saw Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz Ahmed departing in quick succession. However, de Villiers maintained his own to help RCB keep up with the asking run-rate.

The Proteas batsman got out in the final over, but RCB managed to register a win in the final over of the innings.

Harshal Patel delivered a stunning bowling performance before AB de Villiers' masterclass as RCB defeated Mumbai Indians by two wickets. Harshal had picked five wickets (three in the final over) to restrict Mumbai Indians to 159 runs in the allotted 20 overs and as a result, he became the first bowler a take a fifer against Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

In response, RCB got over the line on the last ball, courtesy of some fine hitting by de Villiers in the death overs. For RCB, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers played knocks of 39 and 48 respectively. Skipper Virat Kohli also played a 33-run knock off 29 balls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)