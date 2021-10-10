Dubai, Oct 10 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League Qualifier 1 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals here on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals:

Prithvi Shaw c du Plessis b Jadeja 60

Shikhar Dhawan c Dhoni b Hazlewood 7

Shreyas Iyer c Gaikwad b Hazlewood 1

Axar Patel c sub b Ali 10

Rishabh Pant not out 51

Shimron Hetmyer c Jadeja b Bravo 37

Tom Curran not out 0

Extras: (W-6)

6

Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs)

172

Fall of wickets: 1/36 2/50 3/77 4/80

Bowling: Deepak Chahar 3-0-26-0, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-29-2, Shardul Thakur 3-0-36-0, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-23-1, Moeen Ali 4-0-27-1, Dwayne Bravo 3-0-31-1. More

