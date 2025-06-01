Ahmedabad, Jun 1 (PTI) The IPL Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will be played to its full extent despite showers delaying the start of the match by more than two hours, here on Sunday.

The BCCI informed that the contest will resume at 9:45pm with no overs lost.

The rain arrived just when the players were about to take the field at the regular start time of 7:30pm and the ground staff swung into action immediately to cover the centre.

While it began with a light drizzle, the rain intensified for a while.

A second and a longer period of rain then delayed the proceedings further just when it looked like the play would get underway.

Punjab Kings had earlier won the toss and elected to field with Yuzvendra Chahal coming back into the playing XI, whereas Mumbai Indians roped in Reece Topley for his first game of the season as a replacement for injured Richard Gleeson.

