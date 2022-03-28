Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants here on Monday.

Lucknow Super Giants:

KL Rahul c Wade b Shami 0

Quinton de Kock b Shami 7

Evin Lewis c Shubman Gill b Aaron 10

Manish Pandey b Shami 6

Deepak Hooda lbw b Rashid Khan 55

Ayush Badonic Hardik Pandya b Aaron 54

Krunal Pandya not out 21

Dushmantha Chameera not out 1

Extras: (W-4) 4

Total: (For six wickets in 20 overs) 158

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-13, 3-20, 4-29, 5-116, 6-156.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-25-3, Varun Aaron 4-0-45-2, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-24-0, Hardik Pandya 4-0-37-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-27-1. (MORE) PTI

