Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians here on Saturday.
Rajasthan Royals:
Jos Buttler
c Suryakumar Yadav b Hrithik Shokeen 67
Devdutt Padikkal
c Pollard b Hrithik Shokeen 15
Sanju Samson
c Tim David b Kumar Kartikeya 16
Daryl Mitchell
c Rohit b Daniel Sams
17
Shimron Hetmyer
not out
6
Riyan Parag
c Daniel Sams b Riley Meredith
3
Ravichandran Ashwin
c Ishan Kishan b Riley Meredith 21
Trent Boult
not out
1
Extras: (LB-1, W-10, NB-1)
12
Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs)
158
Fall of Wickets: 26-1, 54-2, 91-3, 126-4, 130-5, 155-6
Bowler: Daniel Sams 4-0-32-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-27-0, Hrithik Shokeen 3-0-47-2, Riley Meredith 4-0-24-2, Kumar Kartikeya 4-0-19-1, Kieron Pollard 1-0-8-0. (MORE) PTI
