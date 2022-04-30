Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians here on Saturday.

Rajasthan Royals:

Jos Buttler

c Suryakumar Yadav b Hrithik Shokeen 67

Devdutt Padikkal

c Pollard b Hrithik Shokeen 15

Sanju Samson

c Tim David b Kumar Kartikeya 16

Daryl Mitchell

c Rohit b Daniel Sams

17

Shimron Hetmyer

not out

6

Riyan Parag

c Daniel Sams b Riley Meredith

3

Ravichandran Ashwin

c Ishan Kishan b Riley Meredith 21

Trent Boult

not out

1

Extras: (LB-1, W-10, NB-1)

12

Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs)

158

Fall of Wickets: 26-1, 54-2, 91-3, 126-4, 130-5, 155-6

Bowler: Daniel Sams 4-0-32-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-27-0, Hrithik Shokeen 3-0-47-2, Riley Meredith 4-0-24-2, Kumar Kartikeya 4-0-19-1, Kieron Pollard 1-0-8-0. (MORE) PTI

