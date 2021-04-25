Chennai, Apr 25 (PTI) Scoreboard from the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals here on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals:

Prithvi Shaw

run out 53

Shikhar Dhawan

b R Khan 28

Rishabh Pant c Suchith b S Kaul 37

Steve Smith not out

34

Shimron Hetmyer c Williamson b S Kaul 1

Marcus Stoinis not out 2

Extras (B-1,NB-1, WD-2)

4

Total (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 159

Fall of wickets: 1-81, 2-84, 3-142, 4-145.

Bowling: Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-42-0, Abhishek Sharma 1-0-14-0, Siddarth Kaul 4-0-31-2, Jagadeesha Suchith 4-0-21-0, Vijay Shankar 3-0-19-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-31-1. More

