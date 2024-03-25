Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule for the second leg of the tournament has been revealed, starting with a contest between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with the final set to take place at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on May 26.

Qualifier one and the Eliminator clash will take place on May 21 and 22 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, a venue where last year's final took place between CSK and Gujarat Titans (GT). Qualifier two will take place in Chennai on May 24.

The 'IPL El-Clasico' clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), will take place on April 14 at Wankhede Stadium.

Delhi fans will get to see their beloved star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant back in action at the home arena of Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 20 against one-time champions Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Earlier, on February 22, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the first two weeks (21 matches) only, and stated that the remainder of the schedule has been drawn up, factoring in the polling dates and venues for the Lok Sabha Elections across the country from April 19 onwards.

Delhi played their home matches during the first half at Vizag, as the playing surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium was in use during the Women's Premier League (WPL) until its final between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 17. The Delhi audience will get to see five matches in total.

Punjab Kings, who commenced their season at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, will culminate their home campaign in Dharamsala. The scenic stadium offering breathtaking views will be the home to PBKS, hosting two matches on May 5 and 9 against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, respectively.

The Rajasthan Royals, too, have opted for a second venue in Guwahati and will play their final two home matches in Assam. They will first host the Punjab Kings on May 15 and later play the Kolkata Knight Riders on May 19, which will also mark the conclusion of the league stage of the 17th season of the IPL. (ANI)

