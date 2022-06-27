Malahide (Ireland), Jun 26 (PTI) Ireland posted a challenging 108 for four against India in a rain-curtailed first T20 International here on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, Harry tector slammed a 33-ball 64 laced with six boundaries and three sixes to single-handedly lift Ireland from 22 for three to past the 100-mark after rain reduced the match to a 12-over a side contest.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/16 in 3 overs) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/11 in 3 overs) were the stand out bowlers.

Avesh Khan (2/22) and Hardik Pandya (1/26 in 2 overs) also snapped one wicket each but they were expensive. Ditto for Umran Malik (0/14 in 1 overs) as he too leaked runs on debut.

Brief Score:

Ireland: 108 for 4 in 12 overs (Harry Tector 64 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/16, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/11).

