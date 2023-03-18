Sylhet (Bangladesh), Mar 18 (AP) Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and sent Bangladesh in to bat first in the three-match one-day international series opener on Saturday.

Ireland made two changes to the side from its last series against Zimbabwe, which it drew 1-1. Balbirnie and offspinner Andy McBrine returned to the side, replacing Murray Cummins and Josh Little.

Bangladesh, following its 2-1 series loss to England, made a number of changes in a bid to rotate its players from the last series.

Middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy was handed his ODI debut while batter Yasir Ali, fast bowler Ebadot Hossain and left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed returned to the side.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Gareth Delany, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume. (AP) AM

