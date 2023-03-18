It is time for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 final. After the league stage and playoff matches, two of the best teams- Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars- meet in the summit clash for the title. While Multan Sultans booked their place in the final directly after defeating Lahore Qalandars in the Qualifier 1. On the other hand, the Shaheen Afridi-led side had to take a longer route for a place in the PSL 2023 final. After losing to Multan Sultans, the defending champions defeated Peshawar Zalmi in Qualifier 2. Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah Involved in Heated Exchange During Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 Qualifier Match (Watch Video).

Interestingly, these two teams also met at last year’s final. And, needless to say, Multan Sultans will seek to avenge that defeat. Both sides have performed well this season and thanks to consistent performance,s they see themselves in the final. Apparently, this will be the fourth meeting between the two sides this season. Lahore Qalandars won the first two matches in the league stage, but then Multan Sultan emerged victorious in Qualifier 1. So, it is 2-1 in favour of Lahore Qalandars this season thus far.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2023 Final Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST?

The Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2023 Final match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is scheduled to be held on March 18, 2023 (Saturday) after it was preponed by a day and will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fastest Century in PSL History: Usman Khan Breaks Rilee Rossouw’s Record, Scores Hundred off 36 Balls During Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2023 Final in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcaster of Pakistan Super League 2023 in India. So fans must tune into Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels to watch the PSL 2023 final live on their television sets.

How To Watch Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2023 Final Live Streaming Online in India?

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2023 final live action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the PSL 2023 Final between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars online for fans in India. FanCode will provide live streaming online on its app and website as well.

