Brighton (England), Nov 10 (AP) Promising young striker Evan Ferguson has extended his contract at Brighton and Hove Albion to June 2029, the Premier League club said Friday.

The 19-year-old Ireland international has scored five league goals this season including a hat trick in a victory over Newcastle United.

“Evan deserves this new contract and he has a very big future ahead of him,” manager Roberto De Zerbi said in the club's statement.

He scored 10 goals in 25 appearances across all competitions last season.

Ferguson first drew attention when he came off the bench for Dublin club Bohemians at age 14 in a friendly against Chelsea in 2019. He switched to Brighton a couple of years later.

Ferguson's goal in the 3-2 win over Latvia in March made him Ireland's youngest goalscorer since Robbie Keane netted as a teenager in 1998. (AP)

