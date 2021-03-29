Dublin, Mar 29 (AP) Ireland's only taste of Qatar might well be in Tuesday's friendly with the World Cup hosts.

A midweek 3-2 loss at Serbia stung, but Saturday's 1-0 defeat at home against Luxembourg shocked. Seamus Coleman described the latter as “embarrassing.”

Ireland is not only at the bottom of Group A, it's also winless in 10 games since Stephen Kenny became coach last year.

Despite a qualifying campaign already in tatters, the chairman of Ireland's soccer association voiced his support for Kenny as the team left Sunday for the friendly against Qatar in Hungary.

It won't count in the standings, but a victory over Qatar could at least stem the bleeding, especially if it showcases the fluid, possession-based soccer that made Kenny an appealing hire. Anything else increases the already considerable pressure on the coach.

A long summer awaits in any case. Ireland failed to qualify for the European Championship and will face Portugal when the qualifying campaign continues on Sept. 1. Portugal and Serbia both have four points after two games.

“We have to deal with it and move on, that's all we can do,” Kenny told SkySports after the loss to Luxembourg.

“There's a long way to go yet, it's only the second game. There's a lot of football still to be played.”

The 49-year-old Kenny, who has had success coaching Dundalk and Ireland's under-21 team, has dealt with injuries and coronavirus outbreaks in his short tenure in charge.

Still, the results haven't been there. Ireland drew 1-1 with Bulgaria in Kenny's debut last September but then went seven games without a goal before Alan Browne headed in a cross from Callum Robinson against Serbia.

“We needed to back that up (Saturday) and had we had done that it would have put us in a reasonable place,” Kenny said in his post-match news conference.

“We were desperate to win. We needed to get that first goal. We were a little too predictable. We didn't stretch their back four. We didn't create enough."

Gerson Rodrigues scored late for Luxembourg, an improving team but 98th in the FIFA rankings — 56 spots lower than Ireland.

Kenny's backers say he needs time to develop his system and point to Michael O'Neill's slow start with Northern Ireland before he eventually succeeded there.

They also cite underlying problems with the Football Association of Ireland, which built up massive debts under the leadership of former chief executive John Delaney. The FAI needed a $35 million government rescue package in January 2020 to stay afloat.

Even if the FAI can't afford to cut Kenny loose and hire a new coach, some are still calling for change.

Ireland great Paul McGrath, in his Sunday column for the Independent newspaper, wrote “I'm sorry, Stephen Kenny — it is time to go.” He suggested former Celtic manager Neil Lennon as a replacement.

Kenny says he doesn't worry about losing his job.

“No, I don't. I don't, at all,” he said after the Luxembourg loss at Aviva Stadium.

FAI chairman Roy Barrett told Irish reporters on Sunday that he fully supports Kenny. He called the loss “a setback on what is a difficult journey.”

"That's what it is, but that's all it is,” Barrett said.

“I have healthy respect for what they are trying to achieve and how they are going about it. My position hasn't changed on that just because of one result last night.”

Ireland hasn't qualified for the World Cup since 2002 but can punch above its weight on occasion. It reached the Euro 2016 knockout stage, losing to eventual finalist France.

Kenny has shown confidence in young players, like 21-year-old Brighton forward Aaron Connolly. Teenage goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, on loan in England's third division from Manchester City, performed well Saturday in his senior-team debut.

Kenny also started 20-year-old midfielder Jason Knight, who has earned praise from manager Wayne Rooney at Derby. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)