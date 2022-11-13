New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Irfan Pathan, a former all-rounder for India, gave a befitting response to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's tweet following India's 10-wicket loss to England in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final.

Irfan Pathan replied to the tweet of the Pakistan PM and suggested that there is a massive difference between the two countries. He further said that while India is happy and content in its happiness; Pakistan derives happiness from the suffering of others, and that is the reason the Pakistan PM is not focused on the betterment of his own country.

"Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai. Hum apni khushi se khush or aap dusre ke taklif se. Is liye khud ke mulk ko behtar karne pe dhyan nahi hai," replied the World-Cup winning all-rounder.

A tweet from Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif garnered attention on the micro-blogging website following England's win over India.

"So, this Sunday, it's: 152/0 vs 170/0 #T20WorldCup," Pakistan PM tweeted on November 10 after the T20 World Cup final lineup was confirmed.

While India suffered a crushing 10-wicket loss against England on November 10, Pakistan were able to oust New Zealand in the first semi-final.

The win ensured them a place in the ICC T20 World Cup final while India crashed out following their loss.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup summit clash, England will lock horns with Pakistan on Sunday and both teams will look forward to capturing their second title.

England take on Pakistan in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne.

The Three Lions first won their T20 WC in 2010 defeating Ashes rivals Australia in the final by 7 wickets in West Indies, while Pakistan bagged their maiden title in 2009 when they beat Sri Lanka by 8-wicket in England. (ANI)

