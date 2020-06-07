Sports News | Is Virat Kohli Finally on TikTok? David Warner Thinks So

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Australia batsman David Warner has hinted that India skipper Virat Kohli has finally made his way to TikTok.

On Sunday, Kohli shared an edited running video of himself on Instagram and asked the fans to caption his post.

However, as soon as Kohli posted the video, Warner commented on the post, saying "TikTok" along with few thumbs up emojis.

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen also asked whether Kohli used TikTok to edit his video.

"TikTok," Pietersen asked on the post of Kohli.

Earlier, during an Instagram live session with Ravichandran Ashwin, Kohli had revealed that Warner was after his life to start using TikTok.

"He has been after my life, he has been asking me to do one TikTok video," Kohli told Ashwin during the chat.

All international cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and during this time, Warner has managed to become a TikTok sensation of sorts.

Earlier, Warner was doing an Instagram Live session with Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma when he shared about his first encounter with TikTok.

"I didn't know what TikTok was, my daughter downloaded it and was playing on it and that was the first time I saw it. Then a few of the guys in the team showed me a few funny videos. I downloaded and I thought lets put some smiles on people's faces by taking the mick out of myself, which is not that difficult to do," Warner had told Rohit.

The left-handed batsman would have been leading the Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad had the tournament started on March 29.

However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

