Mumbai, December 16: Former England player and commentator Isa Guha, who referred to Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as a "primate" during the third Test between India and Australia here, apologised for her racist remark on Monday. She said she was "deeply sorry" for choosing a wrong word to describe the India pacer's brilliant display with the ball. Guha made the comment in response to Brett Lee's praise of the Indian bowler after Bumrah dismissed both Australian openers on day two of the Test on Sunday. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024: Jasprit Bumrah Adds Another Feather to His Cap With Memorable Six-Wicket Haul in Brisbane.

"Well, he's the MVP, isn't he? Most valuable primate, Jasprit Bumrah. He is the one that's going to do all the talking for India, and why so much focus was on him in the buildup to this Test match, and whether he would be fit." Guha had said while commentating for Fox Cricket.

The usage of the word "primate" by Guha caused a social media storm, as fans slammed her and forced the 39-year-old to issue an apology.

"Yesterday in commentary I used a word that can be interpreted in a number of different ways. I'd like to apologise for any offence caused. I set myself really high standards when it comes to empathy and respect of others. If you listen to the full transcript I only meant the highest praise for one of India's greatest players. And someone that I admire greatly." Guha said on air at the start of day three. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024: India Batters Left Exposed in Brisbane Rain by Australia’s Scorching Spells at Lunch on Day 3.

Guha, who is of Indian heritage and has been in Fox Sports' broadcast team for several years, said there was no malice in her comments.

"I'm an advocate for equality and someone who has spent their career thinking about inclusion and understanding in the game. I was trying to frame the enormity of his achievement and I've chosen the wrong word. For that I am deeply sorry," she added.

"As someone who is also … of South Asian heritage, I hope people would recognise there was no other intention or malice there. I hope this doesn't overshadow what has been a great Test match so far and I look forward to seeing how it progresses. Once again, I am really, really sorry."

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who sat next to Guha when she issued the apology, praised her for addressing the matter live on air. Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist was also there.

"Brave woman, to apologise on live television takes some steel. You heard it from the horse's mouth so as far as I am concerned, game's over. People are entitled to make mistakes, we are all human. In the heat of the moment, sometimes when you have the mic in your hand, things can happen. Let's move on," said Shastri.

