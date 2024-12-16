Mumbai, December 16: After delivering a thunderous performance at Australia's 'fortress' The Gabba, India's star speedster Jasprit Bumrah added another feather to his cap by claiming his 50th Test wicket in Australia. Bumrah continued to redefine the art of fast bowling with yet another sensational spell in red-ball cricket. His ascendancy in the longest format of cricket looks as if it is straight out of a fairytale book. When the rest of the Indian seamers looked out of their depth, Bumrah inspired the team with a brilliant six-wicket haul, bringing an end to Australia's inning at 445. Isa Guha Apologises to Jasprit Bumrah for Racist Remarks During IND vs AUS BGT 2024–25 3rd Test (Watch Video).

With the second new ball, Bumrah stood levels apart from the rest of his compatriots. With his blistering pace, he showed Mitchell Marsh (5) and Travis Head (152) the way back to the dressing room in a single over on Day 2. After returning with figures of 6/76, Bumrah has now chalked up 50 Test wickets in Australia in a mere 10 matches, with a highly impressive average of 17.82.

On Day 3, he paved the way for India by removing Mitchell Starc in the opening hour. With the tempo of the day set, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep cleared the tail end to wrap up Australia's inning on 445. Notably, when the rest of the bowling unit was pummelled by the Australian batters and heavily leaked runs, Bumrah was still a force to be reckoned with.

He maintained his economical nature by conceding runs at a mere rate of 2.70, the lowest among the Indian bowlers. Bumrah's masterclass wasn't just confined to the opening hours of Monday. The 31-year-old was a walking nightmare for the Australian openers, Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney. Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Second Indian Bowler After Kapil Dev To Pick 50 Wickets Down Under, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024.

Throughout the three Tests, the Australian openers have struggled to churn out runs while dealing with the imposing threat from Bumrah. Bumrah once again chewed up the opening duo for breakfast, the statistics indicated the opening duo's peril since they teamed up in Perth.

In 121 deliveries, the Australian opening duo has managed to garner just 30 runs, with a mere average of 4.28 while facing Bumrah. In reply, the Indian seamer has dismissed the duo a whopping seven times in the ongoing series.

