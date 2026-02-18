New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): India's star wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has jumped 17 places to eighth in the latest ICC Men's T20I player rankings following his Player of the Match heroics against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Kishan is India's leading run-scorer in the ongoing T20 World Cup and sixth overall. He has slammed 158 runs in three innings at an average of 52.66, including two fifties. His best knock came against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in Colombo, where he smashed Pakistani bowlers all over the ground, making a majestic 77.

According to ICC website, India opener Abhishek Sharma continues to be on top of the batter rankings despite some recent concerns over his form. There is a tight battle at the top of the T20I bowler rankings, with Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan gaining one place to move to second overall and close the gap with Indian counterpart Varun Chakravarthy.

Zimbabwe pacer Brad Evans has jumped 10 spots to fifth following consecutive three-wicket hauls at the T20 World Cup. There were also gains for Axar Patel (up four places to 14th) and Jasprit Bumrah (up six spots to 15th) and Ireland spinner Matthew Humphreys (up 23 rungs to 23rd).

The tight battle for top spot among all-rounders continues as Pakistan's Saim Ayub rose to the top once again.

Ayub and Sikandar Raza have been in a tight battle in recent times, with both of them having made it to the top.

Ayub regained the top rank on back of his three-wicket haul against India in Colombo at the T20 World Cup.

Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee (up two places) and Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai (up four spots) share the fourth place in all-rounders list after strong recent performances.

In batter rankings, the players who made gains included South Africa's Ryan Rickelton (up 22 spots to 11th) and Aiden Markram (up six spot to equal 15th), USA's Saiteja Mukkamalla (up 16 places to 21st) and England youngster Jacob Bethell (up 22 slots to 32nd). (ANI)

