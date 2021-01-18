Vasco (Goa) [India], January 18 (ANI): Bengaluru FC announced that midfielder Dimas Delgado has returned to Spain owing to a family emergency. The Spaniard flew back home on Sunday and is likely to miss at least two weeks of the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

"Dimas Delgado has returned to Spain owing to a family emergency. The Spaniard flew back home on Sunday, and all of us at Bengaluru FC stand by Dimas through what is a difficult time for him," Bengaluru FC tweeted.

Earlier this month, Bengaluru FC and head coach Carles Cuadrat mutually parted ways. Cuadrat, who was in his fifth season with the club -- two as an assistant to Albert Roca before he took charge as head coach -- was replaced by Naushad Moosa, who stepped in as interim head coach with immediate effect.

"After deep deliberation with the management, we feel the club needs to head in a new direction -- one where the ethos and philosophy of Bengaluru FC begins reflecting again. While we enjoyed success with Carles in the past, we felt there was a departure from the philosophy that we hold true this season, which prompted us to arrive at this decision," Parth Jindal, Director, Bengaluru FC, said in a statement.

"I want to express gratitude for everything that Carles has done for this wonderful football club. In the five years he has spent with us, he has been through all the ups and downs we've experienced at BFC. He was around when we lost the AFC Cup final and then the ISL final, before leading us to the ISL title on that night in Mumbai," he added.

Bengaluru FC is currently placed in the seventh position on the ISL points table. The club has so far played 11 games, registering three wins, four defeats, and as many draws. (ANI)

