Margao (Goa) [India], December 17 (ANI): After suffering a 1-0 defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan on Wednesday, FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando said it is very difficult to prepare for the upcoming games due to the tight schedule of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Goa will next take on Chennaiyin FC on Saturday because of that Ferrando rested some of the players against ATK Mohun Bagan to keep them ready for the next encounter.

Roy Krishna (85') netted the winner from a spot-kick to ensure Antonio Habas' side climbed back to the second spot on the ISL table.

"We need more clarity in the last part of the pitch. But this depends on the team. When we have 4-5 days, we have time to work and recover. It's very difficult to prepare for the next game (due to a tight schedule)," Ferrando said in the post-match press conference.

Brandon Fernandes came off the bench in the 65th minute of the game. While he has been crucial for the Gaurs with his through balls and passes to set-up goals in previous games. Ferrando said that Brandon was not well and missed the last training session before the game. He was thus brought on as a substitute against ATK Mohun Bagan.

"Brandon missed the last training due to illness. We could not start with him because he was not fit and hopefully for the next match on Saturday, he will be ready. We did not start with Ortiz because we need to protect the players as we will be back on Saturday to play Chennaiyin. On Saturday we need to protect another player because in three days we have another game. Because the players need some time to rest," the coach added.

ATK Mohun Bagan executed a high press to make the Gaurs uncomfortable. The Goa head coach refused to comment about their opponent's display but mentioned that ATK Mohun Bagan are an incredible side.

"It's very difficult to talk about opponents. I'm thinking about my team. Of course, everyone knows ATK have incredible players, they are an incredible team. We played 11 against 11 at the same level," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)