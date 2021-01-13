Vasco (Goa) [India], January 13 (ANI): Bengaluru FC interim coach Naushad Moosa is happy to end their four-match losing streak after bagging a point against NorthEast United on Tuesday but added that they need to work on their mistakes.

NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC saw their winless streaks continue as they played out a drab 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday.

Luis Machado (27') opened the scoring for the Highlanders but Rahul Bheke (49') cancelled out his goal after the break to help the Blues salvage a point.

"This one point should really help us. We should take all the positives from the point we got. It was not easy. We gave away an easy goal and we created a lot of opportunities. From here I have to keep my players motivated so that they don't feel low. We have to work on our mistakes. Today we were more compact. We have to now analyse this match and work hard for the match against Kerala Blasters," Moosa said after the game.

Moosa admitted that Bengaluru's solitary goal was a gift from the opposition goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh.

"No one likes to lose. What you can say is that it was an uneven bounce and he (Gurmeet Singh) conceded the goal, it was a silly goal, it was gifted to us. But the way our team was fighting you cannot say that we were not looking to win," said the Blues boss.

Following the equaliser, neither side was unable to carve out any clear-cut chances as the game turned out scrappy. Bheke, however, had another chance to get on the scoresheet late in the game but couldn't make the best of it. After BFC won a corner, Dimas Delgado's cross found Bheke in the box, who fired his shot over the bar.

"The way we conceded the goal it was unexpected. It is not that anyone is doing intentionally. I am really happy with how they played, they were putting efforts to keep the ball. We had a good game and I am happy with the boys. We are creating chances and the attackers are giving their hundred per cent. We did create a lot of scoring opportunities so I don't think the attack did badly," Moosa said. (ANI)

