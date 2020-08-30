Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) club Chennaiyin FC on Sunday announced the appointment of Csaba Laszlo as the club's head coach for the 2020-2021 season.

"Chennaiyin FC are delighted to announce the appointment of Csaba Laszlo as Head Coach for the 2020-21 season," the club said in a statement.

With more than two decades of coaching experience at the club and international level, this will be the 56-year-old Romania-born Hungarian's first stint in Asia.

After joining, Laszlo said he is happy to be a part of Chennaiyin FC, the club that chases excellence.

"I am incredibly proud and happy to become the Head Coach of Chennaiyin FC. It is my privilege to join the club on its completion of six successful years. I believe Chennaiyin is a close-knit family-like club that chases excellence with absolutely passionate fans by its side at all times. And I'm so happy now to be a part of this family. Together with my coaching staff, we will do everything possible to take Chennaiyin to greater heights," the club's official website quoted Laszlo as saying.

Laszlo brings with him a wealth of know-how, having coached in eight countries, including at the helm of two national teams.

During his playing career, Laszlo was forced to retire when he was 27 years old due to a knee injury. His early coaching career included a spell at the Borussia Monchengladbach B team.

His proficiency to develop and nurture young talent at the Bundesliga club earned Laszlo a move to work as an assistant to German World Cup-winning legend Lothar Matthaus at the Hungary national team. His last coaching stint was at Romanian club Sepsi OSK. (ANI)

