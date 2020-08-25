Guwahati, August 25: NorthEast United Football Club on Tuesday announced that former Ghana assistant coach Gerard Nus has been appointed to lead the club for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The 35-year old Spaniard will be the youngest manager in the club's history. Nus started his professional career as a coach at Liverpool FC's academy and later was promoted to Rafa Benitez's first team coaching staff. Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Officially Back’ With Juventus for New Season As Bianconeri Begin Life Under Andrea Pirlo.

Known for his methodical approach, effective man management and grooming young talent, Gerard has worked with academy teams at Brighton and most recently at AFC Eskilstuna.

He has also served as sporting director for the La Liga sides Elche CF and Rayo Vallecano. As a first team manager, he has managed Rayo OKC in the United States and FC Irtysh Pavlodar in Kazakhstan.

On the international stage, he enjoyed a highly successful stint with Ghana, working as an assistant manager under former Highlander's Head Coach Avram Grant.

Speaking on the appointment, NorthEast United's Executive Director Priya Runchal said: "We were really impressed with Gerard's vision for the team. He has coached all around the world and his profile speaks for itself. He is known to develop budding talent whilst playing a brand of attractive attacking football. We are confident that he is the right appointment for the club." Andrea Pirlo Back at Juventus for Another Attempt at Champions League Glory, This Time As the Manager.

On his appointment, Nus added: "I am excited to start working at Northeast United FC. This is going to be my 3rd stint in Asia and I have heard a lot of good things about the club, the fans and the league from my former boss Avram Grant. I am looking forward to working with the coaching staff and the players to deliver results which the club aspires to achieve in the coming season."

