Hyderabad FC were impressive in their 3-1 win against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), as they came from behind to wrap it up late at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Saturday.

"We are very happy not because we haven't won against Mumbai in the last four games but because they are the current champions. They have a very very good team. In the end, football at times is very strange, but I think that they won 3-0 the other day, and they scored very soon tonight. I don't know, maybe that pushed us to score. We played very well for several minutes of the game. When we scored the second goal, Mumbai were attacking, but we defended heartily, and I think it was a deserved win for us," Marquez said in the post-match press conference.

When asked about the loss against Chennai and the turnaround against defending champions, Nizams' coach opined: "Sometimes football is crazy. We didn't deserve to lose against Chennai but today I am very satisfied with the team. Maybe we deserved the win but the game was more equal than 3-1 but this is football as you know it. We won against Mumbai City, one of the favorites for the title. We have eighteen more games to look forward to now."

On the field, Ahmed Jahouh (6') opened the scoring with a thumping right-footed finish after the HFC players failed to clear their lines inside the penalty area. Joao Victor (13') brought the game level by converting a penalty with calmness.

HFC went into the lead with Bartholomew Ogbeche (53') scoring his first goal of the season against his former team. 19-year old Rohit Danu (82') sealed the victory by scoring the third goal for his team. (ANI)

