Fresh after beating European giants Paris Saint Germain in the UEFA Champions League, English champions Manchester City turn their focus on West Ham United in the league. Pep Guardiola’s men start the day third in the points table with 26 points from 12 games. The Hammers are just below them, three shy of their tally. With the title race assuming a three horse race between Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool , a slip up for one means the other two can capitalise immensely. West Ham United have been on a roll this season and have already defeated Manchester City once in the Carabao Cup. They have European ambitions this season and remain a tricky side to beat. Premier League 2021-22: Liverpool Beat Southampton 4-0, Move to Second Spot.

The midfield three of Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Rodri makes up for fantastic viewing due to their superior technical acumen and guile. The absence of Kevin de Bruyne has not been felt much and once again the trio needs to be on top of their game. Gabriel Jesus should lead the attack with Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez alongside him. Reuben Dias and Aymeric Laporte makes up the backline with John Stones on the bench.

Michail Antonio and Lukasz Fabianski were rested for the midweek Europa league game and the duo should walk straight back into the starting eleven. Declan Rice has been in the form of his life so far and will play a key role in countering City’s superior passing game. Said Benrahma is the key playmaker of this team and City will do well to keep a tab on his movements.

When is Manchester City vs West Ham, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester City vs West Ham match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at City of Manchester Stadium. The game will be held on November 28, 2021 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs West Ham, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs West Ham match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs West Ham, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs West Ham match on Disney+Hotstar. It will not be an easy game for Manchester City but this is where the depth in the squad comes to play and should help the hosts prosper.

