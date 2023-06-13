Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 13 (ANI): The reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, announced that head coach Juan Ferrando signed a one-year contract extension with the club on Tuesday.

Ferrando joined the Kolkata-based club in December 2021 from FC Goa. Under his guidance, they achieved a commendable third-place finish in that season and went on to secure the coveted ISL title in the 2022-23 season, beating Bengaluru FC in the final in a thrilling penalty shootout.

However, the Mariners have faced challenges in continental competitions over the last two seasons, failing to progress past the Inter-zone play-off semi-finals on both occasions. Nevertheless, they have another opportunity this season after defeating Hyderabad FC in the Club Playoffs, earning a place in the AFC Cup 2023-24 preliminary stage. The management is determined to construct a stronger squad to deliver an improved performance in the competition.

"I am pleased to continue working as the coach of Mohun Bagan Super Giant. I am grateful to Sanjiv Goenka, the director, for giving me this opportunity. I assure our team's supporters that I will give my best, and we will strive for further success in the upcoming season," expressing his gratitude, Fernando was quoted as saying by ISL.

"As the reigning champions, we bear greater responsibility, and the expectations from our fans will be high. The philosophy of the club is to continuously improve and achieve success. This time, we are focused on building a stronger team. Our aim is not only to defend our title but also to excel in the AFC Cup. Our talented footballers will gather in Kolkata on July 15, and from that very day, we will commence our preparations for the upcoming season," he added.

Speaking about Ferrando's extension, the owner of the team, Sanjiv Goenka said, "We are delighted to extend the contract of Juan (Ferrando) for the new season. Juan led us to the ISL trophy last season. We are expecting more success and trophies from him in the upcoming season." (ANI)

