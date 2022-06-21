Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 21 (ANI): Hyderabad FC have extended the contract of full-back Akash Mishra by three years, which will keep him at the club till the end of the 2024-25 season.

The youngster was roped in the by the Hyderabad FC ahead of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season.

Also Read | India vs England Rescheduled Test: Rahul Dravid Joins Team, Ravi Ashwin Set to Reach Soon.

Over the previous two years, Mishra, who arrived in Hyderabad as an exciting prospect, has developed into an important player for not just his team, but also the country.

Mishra, a key member of Manolo Marquez's HFC, has been one of the first names on the squad sheet for the Spaniard, having played more minutes in yellow and black in the last two Indian Super League seasons than any other player.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Named Top Seeds for Men’s and Women’s Singles.

He was a key member of Hyderabad's historic, title-winning ISL campaign in 2021-22, and is eager to see the team grow for years to come.

"As a club, we've been through a lot in my two seasons here. Even before we became Champions, I have an emotional attachment to the club and it was an easy decision for me to stay," said Akash Mishra in a statement.

But the 20-year-old knows that there is a lot more to learn from the head coach Manuel Marquez, he said, "You don't have to convince a player to play for Coach Manolo. Anyone who has played under him will tell you how good he is on and off the field. I have learned a lot from him and I hope I can continue learning in the years to come."

Since his debut, he has been one of the most consistent players for Hyderabad and has quickly become a fan favourite in the city.

When it comes to the fans, he said, "The supporters are very important for us as a player or us as a club. Without them, winning the ISL trophy would have felt incomplete. We have seen their support on social media but now it is time to show us the love at Gachibowli. We promise to give it our 100% every time and never disappoint." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)