New Delhi [India], August 7: As the future of Indian Super League (ISL) remains in the realm of uncertainty, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey has assured that the tournament will continue and is hopeful for the nation's top-tier football to grow in a better way. ISL, the top-tier Indian football league, which usually takes place from September to April, has been put on hold due to ongoing differences between the AIFF and the board's partner, FSDL. The issue between AIFF and FSDL stems from the unresolved contractual matters. The 15-year Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between AIFF and FSDL will expire at the end of this year.

Amid the uncertainty over ISL's future, Bengaluru FC suspended the salaries of its first team players and staff. Chennaiyin FC also announced their decision to "temporarily pause club operations" while citing the same reasons. To address the ongoing turmoil, a meeting was held on Thursday here in the national capital, chaired by Chaubey, that brought together key stakeholders, including club CEOs from 13 clubs, representatives from Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL).

During the meeting, AIFF, Vice President NA Haris, Treasurer Kipa Ajay, Chairperson of the Finance Committee Menla Ethenpa, and Chairperson of the League Committee Lalnghinglova Hmar, were also present to address the clubs. After the meeting concluded, Chaubey addressed the concerns around the tournament's future and assured that it will continue and will be a source of providing top forwards to the national football team.

"No, I mean, it's a top league, why should it be like that? In fact, we are more hopeful that ISL will grow in a better way, produce more Indian players, and when we see that, how sometimes national teams are struggling with the strikers, that these competitive leagues help to promote more strikers and develop more strikers," Chaubey told ANI.

The AIFF has been restrained from negotiating the renewal of the MRA until the Supreme Court delivers the verdict on the AIFF draft constitution case. Chaubey confirmed that there were no discussions about the contract renewal, but only discussions around the tournament.

"No, as you know, the discussion on agreement with the marketing partner is in advance. Therefore, this meeting was only kept in mind to ensure sufficient match time for the players so that players don't lose their salary," he added.

Chaubey also confirmed that some clubs suggested restructuring the tournament, which could assist in maintaining the cost reduction. Along with this, the AIFF president also stated that the Super Cup will be held before the start of the league, which will allow all clubs to end the 2025-26 season by May 31, 2026, preserving India's AFC competition eligibility.

"I think, right now, we are thinking of the tournament as it has been structured and played previously. However, some clubs have suggested that restructuring could help maintain the cost reduction. So, we welcome the idea. We said that if there are any possibilities, logical conclusion, we are ready to accept and collectively we will ensure that if there are any logistical ways of saving cost," he said.

Chaubey also revealed that there will be a follow-up meeting in the next 10 days to finalise the Super Cup date. "Today we met, we discussed many things which we mentioned to you and following up on that to finalise on the date, etc., it will be like that," he concluded.

