New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Brazil's bond with football is deep and everlasting. Famous for their flair, skill, and unmatched love for the game, Brazilian players always bring a special charm to the pitch and the Indian Super League (ISL) has witnessed this magic time and again, according to the official website of the Indian Super League (ISL).

In the ISL, Brazilian players have become key figures at multiple clubs, with 68 of them featuring in the league so far. They've entertained fans, delivered big-game moments and added experience to dressing rooms. More than just foreigners, many of them became crowd favourites, leaders, and even winners. Their playing style has made the league more exciting and helped teams grow stronger.

Also Read | How To Watch Santos vs Juventude Live Streaming Online? Get Live Streaming Details of Brazilian Serie A 2025 Football Match With Time in IST.

While previous all-time XIs have followed the traditional four-defender structure, we've broken away from that template for this special Brazilian edition. The reason is simple: the ISL has seen an abundance of Brazilian midfielders, forwards and centre-backs, but very few natural full-backs that have featured prominently. As a result, we've opted for a 3-5-2 formation that better reflects the depth and positional strength of the Brazilians who've made their mark.

Brazilian goalkeepers have been a rare sight in the ISL, but Roberto Volpato earned the gloves for his stint with Mumbai City FC in 2016. He was a part of the MCFC squad that finished top of the league that season, where the Islanders also reached the semis for the first time. He may not have played the longest stretch, but his presence in goal brought assurance and solid shot-stopping ability when called upon.

Also Read | On Which Channel The Hundred 2025 Will Be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch 100-Ball Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?.

A true journeyman of the ISL, Eli Sabia brought with him a rare mix of calm and composure. He is the Brazilian player with the most appearances in the league, having played 100 games across six seasons. Strong in one-on-one duels and astute in reading the game, his performances across multiple seasons stood out for their consistency. He was part of Chennaiyin FC's 2019-20 squad that reached the final under Owen Coyle and later won the Shield at Jamshedpur FC during the 2021-22 campaign. A key figure in both defensive and transitional phases, he offered reliability that every backline craves.

One of the few Brazilian defenders to enjoy both longevity and silverware in the ISL, Mailson Alves was a colossus at the heart of Chennaiyin FC's backline. A two-time Cup champion, he rose to legendary status with a brace in the 2017-18 final, helping the Marina Machans lift their second Cup. Commanding in the air, fearless in tackles and a threat during set-pieces, Mailson combined the typical Brazilian aggression with leadership.

Lucio, a World Cup and UEFA Champions League winner, was one of the earliest marquee names in the ISL. When he joined FC Goa in 2015, he was entrusted with captaincy by Zico and FC Goa enjoyed one of their best seasons, finishing top of the table and going on to reach the final, where they suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Chennaiyin FC after a dramatic finish. He featured for the Gaurs in the 2016 season as well, but his influence as a leader and defender in that memorable campaign earns him a spot on this list.

The first marquee Brazilian to truly dominate the ISL, Elano Blumer, was Chennaiyin FC's heartbeat during their early seasons. A former Manchester City midfielder with a cultured right foot, he won the Golden Boot in the inaugural ISL season, contributing goals, assists and a level of creativity in the midfield that few could match. His best moment came in 2015 when Chennaiyin FC won the ISL Cup for the first time, and Elano made key goal contributions.

Versatile and dependable, Joao Victor brought much-needed balance to Hyderabad FC's midfield. Strong in tackles, tidy in possession and a natural leader, he was central to the club's transformation into silverware contenders. He was the captain when HFC lifted the Cup in 2021-22. He remains Hyderabad FC's most capped foreign player, having spent four seasons with the Telangana-based side. His presence in front of the defence allowed the more attacking players to flourish, making him one of the league's most valuable Brazilian imports in recent years.

Reliable and tactically disciplined, Memo Moura was the engine in midfield for the clubs he represented, particularly Jamshedpur FC. Known for his range of passing and ability to shield the backline, Memo wasn't flashy, but his contribution was essential. With over 80 ISL appearances, he ranks among the most dependable Brazilian midfielders to have graced the league.

Technically gifted, Rafael Crivellaro became a fan favourite at Chennaiyin FC for his elegance on the ball and eye for the final pass. He played a key role in their incredible run to the final during the 2019-20 season and later on even represented Jamshedpur FC before making a return to Chennaiyin FC in 2023, where he helped the club qualify for the playoffs again. Whether it was delivering precise corners or unlocking defences with a through ball, Crivellaro operated with a flair that resonated with fans and was admired by rival fans. When in form, he was unplayable.

One of the most productive Brazilians in ISL history, Marcelinho won the Golden Boot in 2016 and went on to become a consistent attacking threat wherever he played. He spent six seasons in the league, making nearly 90 appearances. With his ability to play anywhere, he was quick, creative and lethal from distance. His dribbling ability and knack for cutting inside to shoot made him a nightmare for defenders across the league.

A seasoned finisher, Cleiton Silva has quietly built one of the most effective scoring records among Brazilians in the league. He scored 36 goals in the league and ranks only behind Mauricio in the list of Brazilians with the most goals in ISL. Whether leading the line at Bengaluru FC or playing a more creative forward role at East Bengal FC, Silva's sharp positioning and cool finishing have been a hallmark of his ISL journey.

Few Brazilian strikers embraced the ISL as fully as Diego Mauricio. Explosive, powerful and direct, Mauricio was Odisha FC's attacking focal point across multiple seasons. He won the Golden Boot in the 2022-23 season and scored 47 goals across five seasons, underlining his consistency and dominance in front of goal. Whether holding up play or taking on defenders, Mauricio combined strength with Brazilian flair. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)