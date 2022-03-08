Panaji (Goa) [India], March 8 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC won their first Indian Super League (ISL) Winner's Shield after a gritty 1-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan at the PJN Stadium, Goa on Monday.

Head coach Owen Coyle spoke highly of his counterpart Juan Ferrando's team and their season but also revealed that it is important to focus on the semi-finals after this game.

A goal by Ritwik Das separated both the teams that won the trophy for the Men of Steel. This result means that the Men of Steel will face Kerala Blasters FC over two legs in the semi-finals.

Owen Coyle in the post-match press conference said: "Yeah, absolutely delighted for everyone in the club, our supporters, our owners. Everybody cares so much about Jamshedpur, obviously, as a head coach, coaches & players come and go but it's important that when you're at a club that you give everything you can for them, which I've done."

"I've also loved the two years working with everybody here. And it's great to get the prize at the end because we deserved it after the work we have done. Well, actually we had to win 10 of our last 11 games. And we've actually been doing well up to that point. We had got 10 points from nine games and I thought, yeah, we can finish in the top four."

But there was more reason to cheer for the Red Miners who became the most successful team in the league stage of ISL season by taking their tally to 43 points, the most achieved by any team at the end of the league phase of a ISL season.

"And then obviously, we changed things up in January, brought Daniel and freshen things up and got them all together. I think that we have the best defensive record. So, at both ends, we have shown to be the top team, and we've been the best team in the country. 43 points is another record as well. It's incredible. So, all credit to the players, they worked their socks off, particularly the Indian players when I see the improvement. And then, of course, it gives you a source of satisfaction. I'm delighted for everyone, very pleased, and very tired," the coach added.

Owen Coyle's men beat the previous record of 40 points set first by Bengaluru FC in 2017-18 season and Mumbai City FC in the 2020-21 season. (ANI)

