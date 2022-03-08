Unlike Test cricket, T20 is largely a batsman's game. And in Indian Premier League (IPL) it is no different! Bowlers in T20 format are more concerned about blocking the batsman from taking runs rather than picking wickets. In T20 format whether it be an IPL or any other event of T20 cricket, bowlers end up picking wickets mostly in slog overs as batsmen look to score quickly in these final overs. Being economical is something bowlers prioritise more in T20 cricket and it often helps them pick wickets as well. IPL Winners List: Season-by-Season Champions, Most Title Wins in Indian Premier League Ahead of 2022 Edition.

If we look back into the statistics of IPL overall, in nine out of 14 finals, sides bowling second have successfully defended the total. And batting second, sides failed to chase down the target in final game of the league most of the times. All thanks to some extraordinary bowlers who have been setting records despite all odds against them in this format of game. Here is a quick look at some the bowlers with most wickets in IPL history.

Most Wickets in IPL- Top 5

Bowler Matches Wickets Best Figures Lasith Malinga 122 170 5/13 Dwayne Bravo 151 167 4/22 Amit Mishra 154 166 5/17 Piyush Chawla 165 157 4/17 Harbhajan Singh 163 150 5/18

Lasith Malinga for Mumbai Indians is the top most wicket taker in the history of IPL. He has taken a total of 170 wickets in 122 games with one five-wicket haul and three-wicket haul for 18 times, proving irrespective of format experience matters. At number two is Dwayne Bravo who has played for different teams in IPL; Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Lions (now discarded). He has bowled a total of 485.4 overs in IPL history and taken 167 wickets. IPL 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Indian Premier League 2022 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Amit Mishra, right arm leg- break, Piyush Chawla and Harbhajan Singh complete the the top-five highest wicket-takers in IPL. Interestingly, all these bowlers have taken a minimum of 150 wickets. Ravi Ashwin is at sixth place and needs five more wickets to break into the 150 IPL-career wickets. The spinner will represent Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 and chances are he will reach the landmark.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2022 11:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).