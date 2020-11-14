Sania Mirza was spotted at the Karachi stadium during the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Eliminator match in PSL 2020 on November 14 (Saturday). Sania, who celebrates her 34th birthday on Sunday, came to support Peshawar Zalmi where her husband Shoaib Malik plays in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Peshawar Zalmi, runner-up in the last two editions of the PSL, are still chasing their maiden title after successive final defeats. They must first beat the Lahore Qalandars in the Eliminator and then defeat the Multan Sultans in qualifier 2 of PSL 2020 to reach the final this time. PSL 2020: Babar Azam Pays Touching Tribute to Late Dean Jones After Karachi Kings Beat Multan Sultans in Super Over to Make It to Their First Final.

Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam champion, was spotted in the stands with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik. She was present there along with a number of other wives of the Peshawar Zalmi players supporting the team. Twitter immediately reacted in delight after cameras panned at Mirza in the stands during the match. Take a look at some reactions on Twitter. Imran Tahir’s ‘New Celebration’ Has Twitterati in Splits After He Takes a Superb Catch to Dismiss Sharjeel Khan During Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2020 Qualifier Match.

Shoaib Malik, meanwhile, was in great touch against Lahore Qalandars in the eliminator and scored 39 off just 24 deliveries to help Peshawar Zalmi post 170/9 on the scoreboard after being asked to bat first. Malik’s innings was studded with two boundaries and as many maximums. A late cameo from Hardus Viljoen, who scored 37 from 16 deliveries, also helped them post a respectable total after the Qalandars had restricted them to 96/5 at one stage.

