Panaji (Goa) [India], January 20 (ANI): The organisers of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday announced the postponement of Match No. 67 between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC.

The match was scheduled to be played on Friday at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim. The League will look to rearrange the fixture to a later date.

"The decision was taken considering advice from the League's medical team on Jamshedpur FC's inability to safely field a team and prepare for the match," stated an official statement.

Jamshedpur FC is at second place on the points table with a total of 19 points while Mumbai City FC stands at the fourth spot with a total of 17 points. (ANI)

