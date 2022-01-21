Diogo Jota’s brace against Arsenal in the semi-final of the EFL Cup 2021-22 has taken Liverpool into the finals. Jota opened the scoring in 19th minute and then doubled his side’s lead in the 77th minute. Liverpool will now meet Chelsea in the League Cup final.

Watch Video Highlights of Arsenal vs Liverpool

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)