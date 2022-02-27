Panaji (Goa) [India], February 27 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee has fined ATK Mohun Bagan player Prabir Das Rs. 50,000 after being held guilty for 'violent conduct' in the Indian Super League (ISL) match against Kerala Blasters FC earlier this month.

"The Committee found the automatic one-match ban sufficient and decided not to impose any further ban. Prabir Das will be available for selection in ATK Mohun Bagan's match against Bengaluru FC later this evening," an official statement read.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC player Harmanjot Singh Khabra's hearing with the Disciplinary Committee has been set for Tuesday, March 1.

Khabra was charged with a similar offence in their match against Hyderabad FC, where he was shown a yellow card.

"The player has apologized for his actions since, in writing to the committee," the statement added. (ANI)

