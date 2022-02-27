Camp Nou is set to host the tie between Barcelona and Athletic Club in the La Liga 2021-22 match. The match will begin at 01.30 am IST and the fans surely can't wait to watch the proceedings of the game. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's quickly have a look at the preview. Xavi Hernandez has called up 23 players squad for the game. The home team has good news in terms of players making a comeback into the squad after an injury. Gerard Pique Reacts to Barcelona’s 1-1 Draw Against Napoli in Europa Legaue 2022 Match, Says, 'We Could Have Defeated Their Oppenents 3-1, 4-1 Even 5-1'.

Memphis Depay is making a comeback into the squad. Yet another addition is Clément Lenglet. Dani Alves is finally available again after a suspension. On the other hand, the visiting team Athletic Bilbao have just one major absentee for the game as Alex Berenguer misses out due to suspension. Nico Williams and Oier Zarraga are back from the injury. The visiting team has also called up a 23-member squad for the game. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on February 27 24, 2022 (Monday) at the Camp Nou in Vitoria-Gasteiz. The match has a scheduled time of 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, live action on their television sets as they are likely to telecast the game.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into the Voot Select app and website to watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, clash.

