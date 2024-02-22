Fatorda (Goa) [India], February 22 (ANI): NorthEast United FC clinched a crucial 2-0 win over FC Goa in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday at Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

With the 2-0 defeat, the Gaurs have fallen to their second consecutive loss in the ongoing season.

The Highlanders' Tomi Juric made the first breakthrough in the 69th minute of the game from the spot kick. Later in the 80th minute, Nestor Albiach headed from a corner that took a deflection off FC Goa defender Odei Onaindia to result in an own goal.

FC Goa ended their 12-game-long unbeaten streak after their loss against Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the same venue last week. The Gaurs hoped to bounce back against the Highlanders. However, Juan Pedro Benali's side struck back strongly from their 4-2 loss to the Mariners in the previous weekend.

Tomi Juric joined NorthEast United FC in January, and following that the attacker has scored his fifth goal in four matches.

Juric was stretchered off the field after he stretched his legs too far to score a goal. However, the visitors did not miss his presence with Spaniard Nestor Albiach on the field.

The home team had its fair share of chances in the game, with Carl McHugh troubling the NorthEast United FC defence with his aerial crosses twice within the first 10 minutes. Carlos Martinez and Boris Singh had joined hands with the latter providing enticing deliveries that the forward tried to net both through the feet and the head, but still, the hosts failed to score a goal in the game. (ANI)

