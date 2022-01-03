Bambolim, Jan 3 (PTI) High on confidence after registering their second win of the season, Bengaluru FC will look to continue the good form when they take on bottom-placed SC East Bengal in an Indian Super League match here on Tuesday.

The Blues began the new year on a positive note after notching up their second win of the campaign after a spell of seven winless fixtures.

Cleiton Silva has been the shining light for the former champions in a season where they have lacked the spark until the last game.

Besides Cleiton, Udanta Singh seemed to have got back his form. Ashique Kuruniyan also looked good with the likes of Parag Shrivas, Roshan Naorem and Ajith Kamaraj impressing in fits and starts.

"Winning games gives us energy, we scored our last two penalties after we missed our first two, these things make a difference in these games. Leon Augustine and Musavu-King will miss the game due to injury while Sarthak Golui is still not available due to personal reasons," said BFC head coach Marco Pezzauioli.

"Considering SC East Bengal have a new coach, we don't know much about their style of play. We're not preparing specifically for them, we're going to train hard to win and focus on ourselves," he added.

Placed eighth in the points table, Bengaluru will take on SC East Bengal knowing that they have a golden opportunity to climb up the table.

SC East Bengal are the only team so far to not register a victory in eight games.

The red and golds will be without key player Antonio Perosevic who is serving a suspension and will have Renedy Singh in the dug out as interim coach after Jose Manuel Diaz mutually parted ways with the club.

Former India captain Renedy will have a point to prove in his first stint managing a side in the ISL.

"The job at hand is a difficult one. No one wants to be in the place SC East Bengal is at. For me, I take this as a good challenge, to show that we can do better, and if we keep fighting till the end and I am sure we will do better," said Renedy.

SC East Bengal have announced Mario Rivera as their new head coach but the Spaniard, who has guided the team before, won't be available for the game against Bengaluru as he has to undergo mandatory quarantine.

The Kolkata side have looked lacklustre at the back to say the least and have also not shown spark in the middle of the park.

Daniel Chima Chukwu has flattered to deceive so far and the team is also dealing with injury issues to Franjo Prce and Jackichand Singh.

