Nyon (Switzerland), Nov 10 (AP) Israel's national team in women's soccer on Thursday forfeited home-field advantage to opponents in two upcoming Nations League games as it seeks neutral venues during the war with Hamas.

UEFA said Israel's games against Kazakhstan and Armenia intended to be home and away will now be played as double-headers in the capital cities Astana and Yerevan, respectively, between Nov. 23 and Dec. 2.

Also Read | National Games 2023 Medals Tally: Maharashtra Finishes on Top, Services Take Second Spot.

UEFA said a third “home” game for the Israeli women, against Estonia, will be played Dec. 5 at the home of Hungarian club Puskás Akadémia.

That stadium is in the village of Felcsút closely tied to the country's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. It also will stage two key European Championship qualifying games next week for the Israeli men's team.

Also Read | NZ vs SL CWC 2023 Match Result: Trent Boult’s Riveting Spell Spurs New Zealand’s Five-wicket Win, Keeps Semifinal Hopes Alive.

Israel has five games to play in its Women's Nations League third-tier group after starting in September with a 5-0 win at Estonia.

Israel will play Kazakhstan on Nov. 23 and Nov. 26, then Armenia on Nov. 29 and Dec. 2. Only the Nov. 26 game will be played without fans, UEFA said.

The Israel-Armenia game was originally scheduled in September then postponed when the Armenian team did not travel during the country's military conflict with neighboring Azerbaijan. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)