Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Suryakumar displayed sportsmanship spirit by taking a single and allowing the young Cameron Green to score his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century and score the winning run for Mumbai Indians in their victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Surya is recognized as a player who loves to finish the game for his team. But after the match, Surya revealed that it was the hardest single he had ever taken.

"It was the hardest single I have ever taken. He deserved the 100. We don't have anything to see as far as NRR was concerned. So wanted to see a special 100," Suryakumar said after the match.

Surya further went on to describe how he got past his poor form with the bat and found his true self.

"When I was sitting in the room, I thought what happened suddenly. But then focused on what has worked for me for the last few months. Very happy the season has gone. It would have been good had we qualified by now," Surya added.

Surya once again stayed till the end to see off another victory for the IPL Giants.

While chasing a target of 201, Mumbai Indians lost their star opener, Ishan Kishan in the third over of the game. However, the swashbuckling duo of Cameron Green and Rohit Sharma slammed SRH bowlers all around the ground and their team's scoreboard ticking.

The batting pair were decisive in their approach and made the SRH bowlers toil hard making merry of the excellent batting conditions on offer.

Hyderabad bowlers failed to get any purchase from the wicket and lose runs at regular intervals.

Green slammed a 20-ball fifty in the 9th over of the game. The duo of Green and Rohit smoked Vivrant Sharma for 19 runs.

Rohit continued the carnage as he hammered three fours in a row off pacer Umran Malik's over. The blistering duo stitched up a 100-run partnership in the 11th over of the game.

Rohit brought up his half-century in 32 balls while Green continued to pile up runs.

In the 14th over, Mayank Dagar provided his team with a big breakthrough as he removed well-set dangerous batter Rohit for 56 off 37.

The right-handed batter Suryakumar Yadav then came out to bat. Suryakumar and Green joined hands and slammed Malik for 20 runs with the help of three boundaries and one huge six.

In the 18th over, Green scored a single run to slam his maiden century and guided his team home with an 8-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (ANI)

