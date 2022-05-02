Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 2 (ANI): As soon as the Women's Football team of Vidyasagar University, Midnapore, West Bengal, won the Khelo India University Games 2021 Final 2-0 against Guru Nanak Dev University on Monday, the players and coaches started dancing on the football field here at The Jain Sports School.

Vidyasagar University had won the match with a goal from the open play from Singo Murmu and a goal from the penalty spot from Mugli Saren. But as far as the team Captain Mugli Hemram was concerned, it was a pure team effort that led to their big win.

"I have no idea how to express how I am feeling right now. It was a very tough competition, but we played as a team. Our motto was to just go for the win, and we achieved the desired result," the elated Captain Mugli Hemram said, after the match.

With West Bengal known to be a hub for footballers, the win meant a lot to all the team players and the coaches. Vidyasagar University was the only team from the state in Women's Football and the players revealed that a big bash is being planned in their University upon their return.

"Our University, our Bengal is waiting for us to return. There will be big celebrations in the state," Team Head Coach Gautam Kumar Mukherjee, who himself played football at the state level for 14 years, and also coached 2nd division I-League club Aryan FC, said.

"Football is big in Kolkata. Our professors have told us that when we return, there will be big celebrations, and they will do a rally and give us a grand welcome," Vidyasagar University Goalkeeper Nikki Oraw, who attained a clean sheet in the match, said.

Nikki, who had been introduced to the sport at a young age by her local neighbour, further stated the team managed to attain the result because of the teamwork they displayed throughout the tournament.

"We played as a unit and as the tournament progressed, we developed a great bond among ourselves. Because of this trust in each other, we were able to win the KIUG 2021 Final in our first-ever appearance," Nikki said.

Coach Gautam also explained the advice he gave to his team before the all-important final. "I kept telling them to be overconfident rather than being underconfident. I told my players they are among the best footballers in the country and they need to prove the same to everyone. Win, win and win," he said.

With KIUG 2021 title in the bag, the players from Vidyasagar University are eyeing even higher heights. While Nikki wishes to play for India one day, skipper Mugli wishes to win the medal for India at the World University Games.

"Today, we made West Bengal proud. I wish to thank Khelo India University Games for giving us this opportunity. Now, our aim is to compete at the World University Games and make India proud," she said.

For Nikki, besides wanting to don an Indian jersey, there is also a personal desire she wishes this win could achieve. "When we play in our village, a lot of girls come to us and tell us they wish to play as well, and we try to help them. I hope this win will also inspire many more girls to pick up the sport and help in the growth of Women's Football in India," she signed off. (ANI)

