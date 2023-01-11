Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], January 11 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC midfielder Pronay Halder has said he is very happy to be back at the club after the midfielder joined the Men of Steel on a permanent deal on Friday.

Halder is back at Jamshedpur FC for a second stint after playing a key role in last season's League Shield-winning team under then-head coach Owen Coyle in Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22.

Jamshedpur FC are struggling to match last season's heroics with only one victory in 13 matches while drawing three times and losing on nine occasions. The Red Miners are currently in the 10th spot on the ISL points table. Aidy Boothroyd would be looking to use the experience of Halder, who has clocked close to 5000 minutes in the league and has been a part of each ISL campaign since the 2015 season.

"It's a pleasure to be here and honestly speaking, it's a great feeling to be back in Jamshedpur FC and I feel very happy. I'm ready to give my 100% in each and every training session and as well as the match." Halder told the club's media team, according to ISL website.

Boothroyd's team have struggled defensively and only managed to keep one clean sheet.

"The coach has been motivating me a lot on the field. We believe in this team. If we work well together be it on the field or off of it then we can achieve something good together. Last year we won the League Shield and I've a happy memory of that moment but this season as well. I believe in this team. I've watched a lot of matches of Jamshedpur FC in the current season and I have trust in this team. If we work hard and we stick to our coach's plan, I believe we can achieve something," he added.

The fixture against Chennaiyin FC in Matchweek 14 resulted in a draw. Boothroyd had a mixed response to his team's performance and expressed that he was pleased with a point but it should have been three. The head coach spoke highly of new signing Pronay Halder, who brought the steel in midfield for the team.

"Support me, Support the team, that's all I would like to say to the fans. Please come to the stadium, those who haven't come to the stadium watch it on the television. The draw, loss or win doesn't matter in every single match but we need your support, without the support nothing is possible. Please come to the stadium, cheer up the team and see you in the stadium," Halder added in his message for the fans. (ANI)

