Suresh Raina was seen in his super form as he went on to smash three sixes during the IVPL 2024 match between VVIP Uttar Pradesh and Red Carpet Delhi. Back in his prime days, Raina was considered Mr IPL as he was the highest run-getter of the tournament and used to play explosive knocks to lead his team to victory. Raina rolled back the clock for his team VVIP Uttar Pradesh as he hit three important sixes and played a brilliant knock to save his team. IVPL 2024: Telangana Tigers Edge Out Rajasthan Legends by One Run in a Thriller.

Watch Video Here

