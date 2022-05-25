Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], May 25 (ANI): ARA FC ended their Indian Women's League 2022 season on a high with a stunning 3-1 come-from-behind victory over Sirvodem SC at the Capital Ground in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The team from Goa took a surprise lead in the 12th minute after Jyoti pressed the ARA FC defence hard and struck well from the edge of the box to beat the goalkeeper. Sirvodem SC managed to keep their lead till the end of the first half.

After switching sides, Kiran quickly pulled one back for ARA FC in the 55th minute as she poked the ball past the Sirvodem SC goalkeeper to make it 1-1. Substitute Madhubala Alawe made it 2-1 late in the 88th minute. The No. 14 cut in from the right flank and struck well with her left foot to beat the goalkeeper in the bottom right corner of the goal.

The sudden lead taken by ARA FC shook the ARA FC defence and the Ahmedabad-based side took advantage of it again. Only a couple of minutes later, Kiran completed her second-half brace with a perfectly placed shot in the bottom right corner to make it 3-1.

The forward was adjudged the Player of the Match for her performance in the second half and her brace meant ARA FC finished their season with a jubilant victory. (ANI)

