India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja thanked the fans for their support throughout the World Cup and described the players' meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the dressing room as "motivating" after the conclusion of World Cup 2023. India came close to clinching the World Cup trophy after 12 years but ended up being too far from the trophy. Australia marched towards their sixth title with a comprehensive six-wicket victory. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah Included in ICC CWC 2023 Team of the Tournament.

Ravindra Jadeja Official Tweet

We had a great tournament but we ended up short yesterday. We are all heartbroken but the support of our people is keeping us going. PM @narendramodi’s visit to the dressing room yesterday was special and very motivating. pic.twitter.com/q0la2X5wfU — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) November 20, 2023

Jadeja played a crucial role for India throughout the tournament taking key wickets in the middle overs. With the bat he played an important role at number seven, as he amassed 120 runs in his five appearances in the middle. While with the ball, His economy rate was among the best as he went for 4.25 per over and backed up the new-ball attacking line-up.

Coming to the match, India bundled out on a score of 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks. Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

While chasing 241, India had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win. IND vs AUS ICC CWC 2023 Final: Pat Cummins Poses With World Cup Trophy on Sabarmati River Cruise Celebrating Australia’s Record Triumph.

The World Cup finalists will now compete in a five-match T20I series which will begin on Thursday in Visakhapatnam.

