Beijing [China], September 30 (ANI): World number two Italian tennis superstar Jannik Sinner extended his remarkable dominance over Alex de Minaur, securing an 11th consecutive win in their rivalry to storm into the final of the China Open on Tuesday.

Sinner won the semi-final 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in Beijing, China, after two hours and 20 minutes at the ATP 500 event.

Also Read | Valencia vs Real Oviedo, La Liga 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Sinner's opponent in the China Open final will be 19-year-old Learner Tien, who advanced to the title match after Daniil Medvedev retired due to cramping while trailing 5-7, 7-5, 4-0. Medvedev had won the second set 7-5 after losing the first set 7-5 to Tien.

Victory means Sinner is into his third straight China Open final, having won in 2023 before losing to Carlos Alcaraz last year. It is also the seventh final from eight events Sinner has played this year, with the 24-year-old winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2025, as per olympics.com.

Also Read | New Zealand vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st T20I 2025 and Who Will Win NZ vs AUS T20I?.

"I felt like the level was very high. Many great rallies, many great chances for both. I had my chances in the second set and couldn't use them, but he had his chances, and it was quite an even match," Sinner said.

"In the third set, I tried to raise my level. I broke him very early, which gave me confidence to then serve better. I am very happy about today. It was a different match than usual against him; it was a very even match," he added.

"I tried to stay concentrated and not lose mental energy. It was a very difficult match today, so I am very happy," he concluded.

Earlier, Sinner's blazing finish helped him outclass Fabian Marozsan and advance to the semifinal of the China Open on Monday. Sinner managed to rally from being down a break and won the final three games of the match to win 6-1, 7-5. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)