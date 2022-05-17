Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI): Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday became the first Indian pacer to pick up 250 T20 wickets.

Bumrah achieved this feat in match number 65 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Transfer News: PSG Star Likely To Join MLS Club Inter Miami in 2023.

Mumbai Indians pacer reached the milestone after removing Washington Sundar on the final ball of the Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings. Bumrah bowled a full toss ball, on off stump, and Washington completely mistimed his slog and as a result, his stumps were rattled.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar stands second in the list with 223 wickets in the shortest format of the game. Overall, he is the fifth Indian bowler to achieve the 250 T20 wickets after spinners - Ravichandran Ashwin (274), Yuzvendra Chahal (271), Piyush Chawla (270), and Amit Mishra (262). (ANI)

Also Read | Southampton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)