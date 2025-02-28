Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): ICC Chairman Jay Shah was conferred with the 'Icon of Excellence' award at the 14th edition of the Forbes India Leadership Awards (FILA) 2025 for his contributions to cricket administration. The award was presented at a ceremony held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The official X handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) congratulated Shah on Friday.

"Congratulations to our Chair @JayShah, who has been honored with the @ForbesIndiaIcon of Excellence Award 2025."

Shah, who previously served as the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) before becoming the youngest-ever ICC Chairman, has played a crucial role in reshaping the sport. Under his leadership, Indian cricket witnessed significant milestones, including pay parity in cricket, the launch of the Women's Premier League (WPL), the establishment of the National Cricket Academy's Centre of Excellence, and an increase in pensions for retired players.

His tenure has also seen efforts to expand cricket's global footprint and improve infrastructure, making him one of the most influential administrators in the sport today.

Jay Shah, the previous BCCI secretary, took over as the chairman of the International Cricket Council from December 1, 2024 onwards.

He brings extensive experience in cricket administration, having started his journey in 2009 with the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA).

During his tenure, he oversaw the development of the world's largest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India also successfully held the 2023 Cricket World Cup in its entirety for the first time ever.

In the first major decision under the chairmanship of Jay Shah, the International Cricket Council (ICC) put an end to the Champions Trophy 2025 hosting rights issue, and decided that the event would be played in Pakistan along with another neutral venue, which was Dubai.

Also, the hybrid model has been decided for all ICC events in the 2024-27 cycle, which will be held in India or Pakistan. (ANI)

